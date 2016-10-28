



Muziek voor Volwassenen 29-10 met Arthur Alexander





Iedere zaterdag Radio Rijnmond Van 9 > 12 uur Blues, Americana en Country met Johan Derksen Nu ook te horen op radio Drenthe iedere werkdag, van 1800 > 1900 uur.

Geplaatst op 29 oktober 2016

Catharina48 29 okt 2016 07:39 Ben benieuwd...soms vraag ik een plaat aan. deze week nog van de Everly Brothers welke ik echt niet ken.....misschien wordt het gehonoreerd...diverse keren al gebeurd.



De groep oudere jongeren wordt steeds groter. Dat is de generatie die de ontwikkeling van de popmuziek vanaf het begin meemaakte. Het waren de veilige en kneuterige jaren vijftig. De radio zond slechts twee keer een uur popmuziek per week uit. Bij de VARA deed Herman Stok Tijd voor Teenagers en de AVRO had Tussen 10 plus en 20 min, met Gonnie Baars en Jos Brink. Uit Engeland kwamen Cliff Richard and the Shadows en Tommy Steele, uit Amerika de als ideale schoonzonen ogende teenager-idolen Fabian, Bobby Rydell, Frankie Avalon, Dion and the Belmonts en Bobby Darin. Van eigen bodem kwamen Peter and his Rockets, Johnny Lion and the Jumping Jewels en Rob de Nijs and the Lords.

En toen waren daar plotseling The Beatles.

In Liverpool werd, begin jaren zestig, de deur open gezet voor allerlei stromingen muziek. Hilversum sliep lekker verder, maar Radio Luxemburg speelde er handig op in. Dankzij een gammele draagbare radio ging er een wereld voor ons open. Elvis Presley, James Brown, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard en Roy Orbison werden gedraaid voor de Amerikaanse militairen in Duitsland. Verder veroverde de British Invasion de wereld. Gerry and the Pacemakers, The Hollies, THEM, The Yardbirds, The Animals, The Moody Blues, The Zombies, The Swinging Blue Jeans, Dave Clark Five en The Searchers.

Mijn kinderen kopen geen cd's, ze halen alles van internet, maar ze zijn voor ieder radiostation de doelgroep. Ik koop gewoon mijn cd's, maar verder speel ik geen rol. En de radiostations houden de luisteraars dom door commercieel te draaien. Weggooimuziek en gouwe ouwen. Ik kan mijn buurman niet kwalijk nemen dat hij naar een concert van Marco Borsato gaat en BZN mooi vindt als hij nooit via de media kennismaakt met blues, soul, country en Americana.

De discjockeys die dergelijke muziek draaien, zoals Mart Smeets, Harry de Winter en Ruud Hermans, krijgen de ruimte als ieder normaal mens al slaapt. Ik mag op zaterdagmorgen van negen tot twaalf uur discjockey spelen bij Radio Rijnmond. De reacties op Muziek voor Volwassenen maken duidelijk dat er wel degelijk een doelgroep bestaat.

Ik draai uit eigen kast en ik probeer de luisteraars kennis te laten maken met muziek die ze doorgaans nooit op de radio horen of muziek die nostalgische gevoelens oproept. Hier vindt u wekelijks de playlist en als u een verzoek heeft, schroom dan niet om dat te melden. Als het op muziek lijkt, draai ik het graag. Tot zaterdag bij Muziek voor Volwassenen!

Met vriendelijke groet, Johan Derksen

P.S. Als u wilt reageren op mijn programma, stuurt u dan een mailtje naar



derksen@rijnmond.n



Catharina48 29 okt 2016 09:13 Arthur Alexander (May 10, 1940 – June 9, 1993) was an American country songwriter and soul singer. Jason Ankeny, music critic for Allmusic, said Alexander was a "country-soul pioneer" and that, though largely unknown, "his music is the stuff of genius, a poignant and deeply intimate body of work on par with the best of his contemporaries."[1] Alexander wrote songs publicized by such stars as the Beatles, Elvis Presley, the Rolling Stones, Otis Redding, Tina Turner and Jerry Lee Lewis.[2]



Career



Alexander was born in Sheffield, Alabama. Working with Spar Music in Florence, Alabama, Alexander recorded his first single, "Sally Sue Brown", under the name of June Alexander (short for Junior), which was released in 1960 on Jud Phillips' Judd Records. (Phillips is the brother of music pioneer Sam Phillips).



A year later, Alexander cut "You Better Move On" at a former tobacco warehouse-turned-recording studio in Muscle Shoals. Released on Nashville's Dot Records, the song became a soul/R&B chart hit, and laid the foundation for the modern recording studio FAME. "You Better Move On" is perhaps Alexander's best-known song, covered by the Rolling Stones, the Hollies, George Jones & Johnny Paycheck and Mink DeVille. "Anna (Go to Him)", a U.S. R&B Top Ten Hit, was covered by the Beatles and Humble Pie. The Beatles also did live recordings of "Soldier of Love", which was also performed by Marshall Crenshaw and Pearl Jam, "A Shot of Rhythm and Blues", and "Where Have You Been" recorded live at the Star-Club in Hamburg, 1962. "Set Me Free" (covered by Esther Phillips and Joe Tex) were also major hits and established Alexander as a pioneering arranger of others' tunes, as well as an established songwriter in his own right.



In 1962. Steve Alaimo was the first to record Alexander's "Everyday I Have to Cry", which reached No.46 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Dusty Springfield also recorded the song for her first U.K. solo E.P., "I Only Want to Be With You", released on 6 March 1964.



In the mid-1960s, Alexander switched to another label, Sound Stage 7, but failed to find commercial success. Although a 1972 album for Warner Brothers was promising, the singer's potential seemed to wither. He secured a pop hit with "Every Day I Have to Cry Some" on Buddah Records in 1975, but the success remained short-lived. The song was also covered by Ike and Tina Turner (produced by Phil Spector), the McCoys, Dusty Springfield, Joe Stampley, C.J. Chenier, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Gentrys and others. The follow-up single "Sharing The Night Together" (written by Muscle Shoals songwriters Ava Aldridge and Eddie Struzick) reached No. 92 on the R&B charts, but earned Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show a Top 10 hit in 1978; the Dr. Hook version was used in the 2012 Family Guy episode "Mr. and Mrs. Stewie".



For many years, Alexander was out of the music business; he was a bus driver for much of this time. In 1990, he was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. He began to perform again in 1993 as renewed interest was shown in his small catalogue. His last album Lonely Just Like Me was his first in 21 years. He signed a new recording/publishing contract in May 1993 but suffered a fatal heart attack the following month, three days after performing in Nashville with his new band.

Legacy

Alexander is the only songwriter whose songs have been covered on studio albums by the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan (who recorded "Sally Sue Brown" on his 1988 LP Down in the Groove). "Go Home Girl" was also recorded by Ry Cooder on his 1979 album Bop Till You Drop.



bron WikiPedia

















